Mitchell caught three of his five targets for 29 yards while seeing action on 58 of 75 snaps on offense in Saturday's 41-3 win over the Jets.

Mitchell has combined for four catches and 43 yards over the Patriots' last two games, though he continues to see his share of snaps in the team's offense. The rookie wideout looks like a speculative play against Miami next weekend, but the Patriots do, at least, have something to play for in Week 17, with the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC not yet secured.