Mitchell (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Per CSN New England, Mitchell appeared to tweak his knee in the third quarter of Week 16's win over the Jets, so the rookie wideout's status will need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Dolphins approaches. In the event that Mitchell is limited at all, or out altogether this weekend, fellow wideout Michael Floyd would be a candidate to see his snap count upped in Week 17.

