Mitchell (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Falcons.

Mitchell's knee problem kept him limited during practice this week, but like most of his teammates on the injury report, the rookie is anticipated to be cleared to play Sunday. Although Mitchell has caught only one of four targets for four yards in the playoffs, his presence figures to add valuable depth to Tom Brady's targets.

