Mitchell (knee) is listed as inactive Saturday against the Texans.

Mitchell continues to deal with the residual effects of a knee injury suffered in Week 16, managing limited practices after a first-round bye. The Patriots will thus exercise caution with their rookie wide receiver, but in the event they advance to the AFC championship game, there's a sense of optimism within the organization that he'll be available next weekend, according to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald. With Mitchell sidelined, Tom Brady will lean on wideouts Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Michael Floyd, and Danny Amendola.