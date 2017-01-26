Mitchell (knee) was limited at practice Thursday.

Mitchell should be fine for the Super Bowl after logging 48 (out of a possible 74) snaps on offense in the Patriots' win over the Steelers in the AFC championship game this past Sunday. In two playoff contests thus far, Mitchell has caught just one pass (on four targets) for five yards and thus represents a speculative fantasy play, while working behind fellow wideouts Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan.