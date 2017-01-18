Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Limited at Wednesday's practice
Mitchell (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
CSN New England relays that Mitchell is "feeling well" as Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Steelers approaches, but it's still likely that the rookie wideout will end up officially listed as questionable for the contest. If he does end up returning to action this weekend, Mitchell would be in line, along with Danny Amendola and Michael Floyd, to jostle for wideout snaps behind Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan.
