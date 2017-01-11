Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Limited in practice Wednesday
Mitchell (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Mitchell missed Week 17's win over the Dolphins but returned to practice last week Thursday. His limited action Wednesday could be the Patriots taking precautionary measures as Saturday's divisional matchup nears, but more information on the situation should be released in the coming days. If he is able to practice in full later this week, expect the wideout to compete for reps alongside Michael Floyd and Danny Amendola.
More News
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Out Sunday•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Listed as doubtful for Week 17•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Catches three passes Saturday•