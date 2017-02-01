Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Limited practice participant Wednesday
Mitchell (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Mitchell is in no real danger of missing Sunday's Super Bowl, though he's a speculative fantasy play in the contest. In two playoff outings thus far, Mitchell has caught just one pass (on four targets) for five yards, while working behind fellow wideouts Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan.
More News
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Back in mix Sunday•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Slated for active status Sunday•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Listed as questionable for AFC championship game•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Inactive for divisional round•