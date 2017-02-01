Mitchell (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Mitchell is in no real danger of missing Sunday's Super Bowl, though he's a speculative fantasy play in the contest. In two playoff outings thus far, Mitchell has caught just one pass (on four targets) for five yards, while working behind fellow wideouts Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan.

