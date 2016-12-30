Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Listed as doubtful for Week 17
Mitchell (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
With Danny Amendola (ankle) ruled out and Mitchell headed in that direction, recently-acquired Michael Floyd figures to see added work in Week 17 behind fellow wideouts Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan.
