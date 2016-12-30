Mitchell (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

With Danny Amendola (ankle) ruled out and Mitchell headed in that direction, recently-acquired Michael Floyd figures to see added work in Week 17 behind fellow wideouts Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan.

