Mitchell (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers.

Mitchell, who last suited up Dec. 24, is "trending in the right direction this week," according to ESPN's Mike Reiss, but the rookie wideout remains a speculative fantasy play after missing time, while competing for targets (behind top wideout Julian Edelman) with Danny Amendola, Michael Floyd and Chris Hogan, who is battling a thigh issue.