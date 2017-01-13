Mitchell (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Texans, CSN New England reports.

Mitchell, who suffered a knee injury in Week's 16 win over the Jets, is the only New England player with an injury designation this week, so he's no lock to return to action Saturday after being inactive in Week 17. If he's unable to suit up, Michael Floyd and/or Danny Amendola would be in line to see added wideout snaps behind Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan.