Mitchell (knee) is not expected to play in Saturday's playoff game against the Texans.

Mitchell injured his knee in Week's 16 win over the Jets, and is the only Patriots' player on the team's injury report heading into Saturday's tilt. Michael Floyd and/or Danny Amendola figure to be in line to see additional wideout snaps behind Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan in Mitchell's expected absence.

