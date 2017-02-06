Mitchell (knee) hauled in six of seven targets for 70 yards in the Patriots' 34-28 Super Bowl LI overtime victory over the Falcons.

The rookie stepped up on the big stage, serving as a valuable target for Tom Brady in the Patriots' monumental second-half comeback. Mitchell impressively checked in third in receptions on the team behind James White and Danny Amendola, and will be primed to build on his 32-catch, 401-yard, four-touchdown rookie season in 2017.