Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Out Sunday
Mitchell (knee) will not play Sunday against the Dolphins.
Mitchell was unable to practice all week and was listed as doubtful before being downgraded to out Saturday night. In his absence, newly acquired Michael Floyd could have some unexpected opportunities as New England's third wide receiving option behind Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan.
