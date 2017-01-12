Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Remains limited
Mitchell (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Mitchell's status for Saturday night's game against the Texans remains in question, with the wideout likely in line to be officially listed as questionable for the contest.
More News
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Out Sunday•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Listed as doubtful for Week 17•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell: Dealing with knee issue•