Mitchell (knee) missed practice again Thursday, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Back-to-back missed practice sessions cloud Mitchell's status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. While the Patriots still have their sights on securing home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, which would be secured by a win this weekend, we suspect that the team will err on the side of caution with certain banged up players who could benefit from some time off in advance of the team's first-round bye.