Mitchell (knee), who sat out the Patriots' regular season finale against the Dolphins, returned to practice Thursday, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

After the rookie missed practice all of last week, his return to work, in any capacity, on Thursday bodes well for Mitchell's chances of being available for the team's Jan. 14 playoff opener. With Danny Amendola practicing as well and the recently-claimed Michael Floyd also on hand, the Patriots could be pretty deep at the wideout position as they embark on their postseason run.