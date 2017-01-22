Mitchell (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's AFC championship game versus the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

If he indeed avoids the inactive list, Mitchell will be making his first appearance since Week 16. With nearly a month to rehab a knee injury, the rookie wideout could be a breath of fresh air to the passing game. However, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan (thigh) typically receive the most snaps among Patriots wideouts on any given Sunday, thereby hindering Mitchell's potential.