Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Active for Super Bowl LI

Bennett (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's Super Bowl LI against the Falcons.

Bennett's practice reps have been hampered by a knee injury since the Patriots' divisional-round win versus the Texans. An important cog in the protection of quarterback Tom Brady, Bennett has only been a modest option as a pass-catcher with Rob Gronkowski (back) out of commission, surpassing 35 yards receiving once and scoring three touchdowns over the last nine games. No matter, Bennett will be facing a Falcons defense that has conceded 11.4 YPC and 10 touchdowns to tight ends to this point in the campaign.

