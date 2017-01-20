Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Draws questionable designation for Sunday
Bennett (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers.
Bennett, who tweaked his knee last weekend against the Texans, has worked through his share of aches and pains this year and that's not likely to change Sunday. With fellow TE Rob Gronkowski (back) out for the season, Bennett is in line to log a heavy workload this weekend, but he's been a hit-or-miss fantasy option of late. Three TDs over his last five outings, however, do point to Bennett's potential to make plays in the red zone for the Patriots.
