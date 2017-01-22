Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Expected to play Sunday
Bennett (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After seemingly tweaking his left knee in the latter stages of the Patriots' divisional-round win against the Texans, Bennett maintained a limited workload in practice this week. Nonetheless, he'll provide a big-bodied target for Tom Brady in the passing attack, seeking his fourth visit to the end zone in the last six contests.
