Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Hauls in TD in Week 17

Bennett (ankle/shoulder) caught three of his five targets for 33 yards and a TD in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Dolphins.

Bennett has been an injury report regular since hurting his ankle back in Week 5, and he'll no doubt benefit greatly from the Patriots' upcoming first-round playoff bye. Once the team returns to action in the postseason, Bennett will no doubt log a heavy workload, with fellow TE Rob Gronkowski (back) out for the season.

