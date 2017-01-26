Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Limited at practice Thursday

Bennett (knee) was limited at practice Thursday.

Bennett, who has been dealing with aches and pains for much of the season, saw action on 50 of 74 snaps on offense in the Patriots' 36-17 win over the Steelers in the AFC championship game this past Sunday, en route to hauling in all five of his targets for 32 yards. With fellow TE Rob Gronkowski (back) out for the season, Bennett is once in line to log a heavy workload in the upcoming Super Bowl, a game that he is in line to play in, absent any setbacks before the Patriots' Feb. 5 showdown against the Falcons.