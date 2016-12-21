Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Limited at practice Wednesday

Bennett (ankle/shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.

That said, Bennett, who caught two of four targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 16-3 win over the Broncos, is in little danger of missing Saturday's game against the Jets. Even with Rob Gronkowski (back) out for the season, Bennett has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option, but working in his favor in Week 16 is that his matchup is less daunting than it was last weekend versus the NFL's No. 1 pass defense.