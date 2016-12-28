Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Limited at practice Wednesday
Bennett (ankle/shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.
The Patriots have clinched their division title and a first-round bye, but the team still has its sights on securing home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs. As a result, we'd expect Bennett to continue to play through his aches and pains Sunday against Dolphins and remain in the contest as long as the outcome of the tilt is in question.
