Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Limited at practice Wednesday

Bennett (ankle/shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.

The Patriots have clinched their division title and a first-round bye, but the team still has its sights on securing home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs. As a result, we'd expect Bennett to continue to play through his aches and pains Sunday against Dolphins and remain in the contest as long as the outcome of the tilt is in question.

