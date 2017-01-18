Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Limited at practice Wednesday

Bennett (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

After seeing Bennett appear to tweak his knee this past Saturday against the Texans, it's not a surprise to see the tight end listed as limited Wednesday. Still, Bennett barely missed a beat afterward and is expected to be fine for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Steelers.

