Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Limited at practice Wednesday

Bennett (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Though Bennett may end up officially listed as questionable for the Super Bowl, there is little doubt that he will be available for the contest. In that scenario, he'll be in line for a heavy workload Sunday, with fellow TE Rob Gronkowski (back) out for the season.

