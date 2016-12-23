Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Listed as questionable for Week 16

Bennett (ankle/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Jets after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Though Bennett has been on the Patriots' injury report since hurting his ankle in Week 5, the tight end has continued to tough things out and that's not expected to change as long as the team still has something to play for. Bennett, who caught two of four targets for 35 yards in last Sunday's win over the Broncos, will take aim Saturday at a Jets defense that surrendered two TDs to Miami TE Dion Sims in Week 15 and gave up three scores to Indy tight end Dwayne Allen in Week 13.