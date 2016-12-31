Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Listed as questionable for Week 17

Bennett (ankle/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's 1:00 ET game against the Dolphins, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

While the Patriots have clinched their division title and a first-round bye, the team still has designs on cementing home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. As a result, we'd expect Bennett to continue to work through his aches and pains Sunday against the Dolphins and remain in the mix as long as he avoids any setbacks, and the outcome of the contest is in question.