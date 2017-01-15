Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Logs 64 snaps Saturday

Bennett was on the field for 64 of the Patriots' 69 snaps on offense in Saturday's 34-16 playoff win over the Texans, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. The tight end hauled in one of his four targets in the game for four yards.

Per the Boston Herald, Bennett -- who has battled through ankle and shoulder issues this season -- noted after Saturday's contest that he was fine after appearing to tweak his left knee in the fourth quarter. We'll have to see if the tight end's practice participation in advance of the AFC Championship game is impacted, but Bennett plans to continue to tough things out next weekend. "I've been fighting through (injuries) the whole year," said Bennett. "I'm not going to stop now. I'm getting too close to what my goal is in life."