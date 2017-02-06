Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Notches 62 receiving yards in Super Bowl LI win

Bennett (knee) secured five of six targets for 62 yards in the Patriots' 34-28 Super Bowl LI overtime victory over the Falcons.

In a game where Tom Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards, Bennett got his share of looks and was largely effective with them. He also was notably targeted on two potential game-winning passes in overtime, drawing a key pass interfence penalty on the first one that gave the Patriots the ball at the Falcons' two-yard line. The veteran tight end was a serviceable target for Brady despite playing with numerous injuries during the second half of the season, hauling in 55 of 73 targets for 7-1 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.