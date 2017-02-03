Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Questionable for Super Bowl
Bennett (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Falcons.
Bennett was limited during practice this week due to a listed knee issue, but despite his questionable tag, it'd be shocking if he isn't available to suit up Sunday in his hometown of Houston.
More News
-
Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Draws questionable designation for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Remains limited at practice Thursday•