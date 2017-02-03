Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Questionable for Super Bowl

Bennett (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Falcons.

Bennett was limited during practice this week due to a listed knee issue, but despite his questionable tag, it'd be shocking if he isn't available to suit up Sunday in his hometown of Houston.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola