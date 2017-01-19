Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Remains limited at practice Thursday
Bennett (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Bennett has played through his share of aches and pains this year and we don't expect that to change Sunday against the Steelers, even if the Patriots end up officially listing the tight end as questionable for the playoff contest.
