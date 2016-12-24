Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Scores TD in Week 16

Bennett (ankle/shoulder) caught both of his targets for 19 yards and a TD in Saturday's 41-3 win over the Jets.

We'll circle back on Bennett's status in the coming days, as he's likely to remain on the Patriots' injury report in Week 17. Moreover, it's possible that he could be rested or limited next weekend if the team is able to secure the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC. An Indianapolis win over Oakland later Saturday would yield that outcome.