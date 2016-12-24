Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Suits up Saturday

Bennett (ankle/shoulder) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Jets.

Though Bennett has been an injury report regular since injuring his ankle back in Week 5, the tight end has continued to play through his aches and pains and that's expected to remain the case as long as the Patriots have something to play for. Bennett, who hauled in two of his four targets for 35 yards in last Sunday's win over Denver, faces a Jets defense Saturday that gave up two TDs to Miami TE Dion Sims in Week 15 and allowed Indianapolis tight end Dwayne Allen to hit pay dirt three times in Week 13.