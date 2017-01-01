Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Suits up Sunday
Bennett (ankle/shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Bennett will thus continue to work through his aches and pains Sunday and the tight end figures to remain in the Patriots' Week 17 mix as long as he avoids any in-game setbacks, and the outcome of the contest is in question.
More News
-
Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Hauls in a TD in Week 17•
-
Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Listed as questionable for Week 17•
-
Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Scores TD in Week 16•
-
Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Suits up Saturday•
-
Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Listed as questionable for Week 16•