Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Suits up Sunday

Bennett (ankle/shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Bennett will thus continue to work through his aches and pains Sunday and the tight end figures to remain in the Patriots' Week 17 mix as long as he avoids any in-game setbacks, and the outcome of the contest is in question.

