Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Suits up Sunday

Bennett (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers.

With fellow TE Rob Gronkowski (back) out for the season, Bennett - who has caught TD passes in three of his last five games -- remains in line to log a heavy workload Sunday as he continues to play through various aches and pains. With that in mind, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport relays that Bennett has been playing with a cracked bone/bone chips in his ankle, issues that are likely to be addressed by an offseason procedure.

