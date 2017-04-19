Patriots' Matthew Lengel: Re-signs with Patriots
Lengel signed his tender with the Patriots on Tuesday.
Lengel played in six games for New England last season, catching two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown. He'll likely be the team's No. 3 option at tight end behind Rob Gronkowski (back) and Dwayne Allen in 2017.
