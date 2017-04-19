Lengel signed his tender with the Patriots on Tuesday.

Lengel played in six games for New England last season, catching two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown. He'll likely be the team's No. 3 option at tight end behind Rob Gronkowski (back) and Dwayne Allen in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories