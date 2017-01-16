Lengel finished the 2016 regular season with two catches for 22 yards and a TD in six games.

The 26-year-old didn't make much of a fantasy splash in 2016, but he did provide the Patriots with needed tight end depth behind Martellus Bennett after Rob Gronkowski suffered a season-ending back injury. The team figures to make some moves at tight end during the upcoming offseason, and with that in mind, it remains to seen if Lengel will be part of the Patriots' plans in 2017.