Patriots' Matthew Lengel: Undergoes offseason finger surgery
Lengel's offseason has been impacted by a finger injury that required offseason surgery, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
The Patriots have "been bringing [Lengel] along slowly" and it isn't clear if the second-year tight end will be fully healthy when training camp opens later this month. However, even if he's a limited participant at first, missing a little practice time shouldn't be much of a problem for Lengel in his competition with James O'Shaughnessy, Jacob Hollister and Sam Cotton for the No. 3 tight end job in New England.
