Patriots' Michael Floyd: Catches one pass Saturday

Floyd caught one of his three targets for nine yards in Saturday's playoff win over the Texans.

With fellow wideout Chris Hogan banged up, Floyd ended up seeing action on 44 of the Patriots' 69 snaps on offense, but his results were decidedly mixed in the contest. The 2012 first-rounder finished up the 2016 regular season with 37 catches on 77 targets for 488 yards and five TDs in 15 contests, including 13 with the Cardinals. Floyd is slated to become an unrestricted free agent once the Patriots' postseason run is complete.