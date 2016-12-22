Patriots' Michael Floyd: Could play Saturday

Floyd, who has been practicing with the Patriots since last Friday, could make his debut with the team Saturday against the Jets, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

In such a scenario, we'd expect Floyd to be eased into the Patriots offense, so a wait-and-see approach would be in order from a fantasy perspective. The report also notes that down the road, Floyd could potentially face jail time if he's convicted on charges in the wake of his Dec. 12 DUI arrest in Scottsdale, Arizona. Regarding that matter, the wideout's first court appearance is slated to occur after the NFL season, when Floyd has a pretrial hearing set for Feb. 24.