Patriots' Michael Floyd: Expected to be Super Bowl inactive

Floyd is expected to be a healthy scratch for Sunday's Super Bowl LI against the Falcons, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Floyd was similarly deemed expendable in the AFC championship game with rookie wide receiver Malcolm Floyd able to return from a knee injury. Although both Mitchell and Chris Hogan (thigh) are questionable for the Super Bowl, the duo is expected to be available on the active roster, relegating Floyd to street clothes due to the need for bodies on special teams and at the goal line, to name two scenarios. Whether the preceding forecasts Floyd's lack of potential to stick in New England as a free agent remains to be seen, but the Patriots will likely be working without the veteran Sunday.