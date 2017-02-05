Patriots' Michael Floyd: Inactive, as expected, in Super Bowl LI
Floyd is inactive for Sunday's Super Bowl LI against the Falcons.
The Patriots will roll with four wideouts, including Chris Hogan (thigh) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee), in this season-capping contest. As an impending unrestricted free agent, Floyd will certainly have an interesting offseason on his hands, especially if the NFL decides to rule on the DUI that precipitated his release from the Cardinals in December.
