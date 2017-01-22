Patriots' Michael Floyd: Inactive Sunday
Floyd is inactive for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers.
With Malcolm Mitchell back in action, Floyd is the odd man out Sunday, with Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola also in the team's wideout mix against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Patriots' Michael Floyd: Catches one pass Saturday•
-
Patriots' Michael Floyd: Notches TD in Week 17•
-
Patriots' Michael Floyd: Sees 18 snaps in debut with Pats•
-
Patriots' Michael Floyd: Set for Patriots debut Saturday•
-
Patriots' Michael Floyd: Could play Saturday•
-
Patriots' Michael Floyd: Inactive Sunday•