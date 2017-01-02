Patriots' Michael Floyd: Notches TD in Week 17

In his second game with the Patriots, Floyd saw action on 49 of a possible 67 offensive snaps in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Dolphins, while hauling in three catches on four targets for 36 yards and a TD.

Floyd's profile in the Patriots' Week 17 offense increased due to injuries that sidelined fellow wideouts Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola. The 2012 first-rounder thus finishes up the 2016 regular season with 37 catches on 77 targets for 488 yards and five TDs in 15 games, including 13 with the Cardinals. How much action Floyd sees in the postseason, in tandem with Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan, is linked to the health of Mitchell and Amendola, but Floyd has, in any case, demonstrated that he can be useful asset in the team's playoff run.