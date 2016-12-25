Patriots' Michael Floyd: Sees 18 snaps in debut with Pats

Floyd hauled in one of his two targets for six yards while seeing action on 18 of 75 snaps on offense in Saturday's 41-3 win over the Jets.

Floyd gives the Patriots added wideout depth as the team approaches the postseason, but he remains behind Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell in the team's wideout pecking order for now.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola