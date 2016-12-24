Patriots' Michael Floyd: Set for Patriots debut Saturday
Floyd will make his Patriots debut Saturday against the Jets, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
The recently acquired Floyd is set to take the field Saturday after logging three full practices during the week and familiarizing himself with the new playbook. That said, it's unlikely that Floyd will see significant snaps Saturday against the Jets. Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, and Malcolm Mitchell figure to see the bulk of the snaps and targets Saturday.