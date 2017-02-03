Ebner (concussion) is expected to play in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Falcons, Ryan Hannable of WEEI reports.

The Patriots will likely have their special teams ace available Sunday despite the fact that Ebner wore a non-contact jersey during Thursday's practice. Ebner was a second-team All-Pro selection as a specialist while teammate Matthew Slater took home first-team honors. The former rugby star racked up 19 tackles and forced a fumble during the regular season and will help edify New England's special teams units Sunday.