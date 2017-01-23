Patriots' Nate Ebner: Leaves with head injury
Ebner suffered a head injury during Sunday's AFC championship game and will not return.
Ebner is a fixture on special teams but nothing more. He'll look to clear concussion protocol in order to suit up for next month's Super Bowl.
